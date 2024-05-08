In the office of the Ombudsman, today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., during the second round for the election of the President of the Republic of Macedonia and the parliamentary elections, citizens will be able to report any violation of the right to vote on the free telephone line 0800 54321.

As informed by the Ombudsman’s office, apart from the free telephone line, citizens will be able to report violations of the right to vote in person at the main office in Skopje, which is located at 19 “Macedonia” Street in the building of TD “Makosped”. (opposite the Memorial House of Mother Teresa).

-Also, on the day of the elections, there will be duty in the regional offices in Strumica at phone number (034) 329-996, Kichevo at phone. No. (045).228-586, Tetovo on tel. No. (044) 344-082, Bitola on tel. No. (047) 242-310, Stip on tel. no. (032) 389-701 and in Kumanovo on tel. No. (031) 431-488, it is said in today’s announcement by the Ombudsman.

The ombudsman, they emphasize from there, in order to protect the right to vote of the citizens, will take immediate measures for effective action by the competent authorities in the electoral process and other institutions that are obliged to provide protection to the citizens exercising their guaranteed right to vote.