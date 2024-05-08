Going to the polls and voting is not only a privilege, but also a responsibility. Elections are a time when the expression of citizens’ will begins to be measured. When citizens vote, they give or take away confidence in a certain political option to govern them and Macedonia. It is a rational and social act of choice. Voting is a demonstration and proof of the maturity of democracy. Through voting, we not only express our individual will, but we use the right to choose, as the strongest weapon, to defend our views, ideas and decisions. Each vote directly affects the formation of political decisions that have an impact on our everyday lives.