So far in the dual presidential-general elections in Macedonia, there is a gap of about 50,000 voters, who voted in the general but boycotted the presidential election.

By 13h, at the half-way point, there were over 457,000 votes cast in the general election and over 406,000 votes in the presidential election. Voters are allowed to take two ballots, for both elections, or just pick one. Unlike previous dual elections, election board members are instructed to ask voters if they want both ballots, or just one.

The outcome indicates at attempt to boycott the presidential elections, where a 40 percent turnout is required for the next President to be elected. The gap in the votes is most pronounced in majority Albanian districts. In Tetovo, the ratio of votes cast in the general and the presidential election is 20,796 against 12,781. In Gostivar it’s 14,060 – 9,766. In Cair it’s 7,409 – 5,452.

Due to the highly inflated electoral rolls, which include permanent emigrants who have left the country, even the 40 percent threshold is relatively high – set at over 725,000 votes that need to be cast.