According to the data published on the SEC’s official website, 539,255 people with the right to vote voted by 3:00 p.m., that is, 32.12% of the registered voters.In the parliamentary elections, on the other hand, 612,493, or 36.84%, voted by 3:00 p.m. The turnout by electoral units for the parliamentary elections is as follows:

Electoral unit 1 – 41.76 %

Constituency 2 – 36.35%

Constituency 3 – 39.91%

Constituency 4 – 38.00 %

Constituency 5 – 34.95%

Electoral Unit 6 – 29.35%