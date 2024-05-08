State Electoral Commission informed that turnout in the presidential elections until 17h reached 42.32 percent. This removes one major issue – whether the presidential elections will be valid, as they require a minimum turnout of 40 percent.

There was a noticeable attempt to boycott the presidential election led by a major political party. Turnout in the presidential elections was noticeably lower in the Albanian majority parts of the country, in some areas by a significant margin. Voters are able to choose whether they want both ballots – for the presidential and the general elections – or only one of them.

But, with two hours of voting left to go, the SEC informed that the census has been reached.