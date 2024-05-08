Today, the Macedonian citizens hold the power to determine the trajectory of our nation for the next decade. Over the past 40 days, we have diligently presented our vision for a European future, outlining the numerous benefits of Macedonia’s EU membership by 2030.



Ultimately, it is the citizens who will decide the path forward. They have the choice to propel our country towards EU membership by 2030 under President Pendarovski and the Coalition for a European Future and SDSM, or risk reverting to the stagnation of the past decade.



I trust in the citizens’ ability to vote freely, as befits a NATO member and a nation engaged in EU negotiations. I anticipate their decision will secure a prosperous future and a high standard of living worthy of Macedonian citizens and our state.