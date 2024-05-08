Good day, everyone. Thank you for your interest.

Firstly, I urge all citizens of Macedonia to participate actively in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections. Your vote is crucial in shaping our collective future, for our families and our nation.



Secondly, I previously highlighted two potential scenarios during the campaign, both of which have unfortunately become reality. There are politicians who claim to represent European values but are regrettably rooted in outdated ideologies. Their actions are not in line with modern Europe, and it’s imperative that we recognize and address this disconnect.



Lastly, I extend my gratitude to the journalists who have diligently covered the exhaustive 35-day campaign. Your persistence and objective reporting are commendable. I wish you all continued success in your journalistic careers.”