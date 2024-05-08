I hope that the citizens will realize that the right to vote is theirs, one of the most important political rights, they will use it and choose the candidate according to their measure, said today the candidate for the president of the country supported by the VMRO-DPMNE coalition, Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova. after voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

She said she expects Bulgaria, since it is in the European Union, to follow the model of Sweden, Denmark and Finland, which, she pointed out, have been the main supporters of Latvia and Estonia.

To a journalist’s question, whether she will see the Bulgarian president, she answered that for now, she cannot say.

