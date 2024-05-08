I hope that the citizens will realize that the right to vote is theirs, one of the most important political rights, they will use it and choose the candidate according to their measure, said today the candidate for the president of the country supported by the VMRO-DPMNE coalition, Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova. after voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections.
She said she expects Bulgaria, since it is in the European Union, to follow the model of Sweden, Denmark and Finland, which, she pointed out, have been the main supporters of Latvia and Estonia.
To a journalist’s question, whether she will see the Bulgarian president, she answered that for now, she cannot say.
I can’t say now, I don’t know. However, one of my first statements was that I will not travel either to Brussels or to the world, unless I am called, that I would like to have the first meetings with my neighbors, because we have to build a regional policy. This is the only way we will be stronger in the EU, and from whom should I expect understanding and help, if not from the neighbors, said Siljanovska-Davkova.
