Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections has ended. What was unclear and caused uncertainty during the day is whether the census of the presidential elections will be reached.

This fear increased after members of DUI, primarily Artan Grubi, publicly published a video of the voting taking a ballot only for the parliamentary elections. And yesterday DUI activists scattered leaflets for the boycott of the presidential elections throughout Chair. It was remarkable that in the areas with Albanian population there was a lower turnout for the presidential elections than for the parliamentary elections. This caused a revolt and awakening among the rest of the citizens who in the afternoon increased the turnout and by 7 pm it was over 40 percent, which is enough for Macedonia to get a president . This prevented the country from entering another political crisis.

With the DUI boycott, apart from trying to make the elections fail, they also went against their coalition partner, that is, they did not vote for Stevo Pendarovski.

For parliamentary elections, the turnout is within the expected range and is around 47 percent.