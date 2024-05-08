The mayor of Gostivar and candidate for president in the first round from the VLEN/VREDI coalition, Arben Taravari came to vote with his immediate family and said that after these elections the government in Macedonia will change. In his statement to the media after the vote, he appealed to the citizens for a more massive turnout. When asked by journalists what outcome he expects, Taravari mentioned that this will be a historic victory for the Albanians in Macedonia. According to his information, there was a violation of the electoral process and indicated that it was discovered yesterday voter bribery by Oji and DUI officials.