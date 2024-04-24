The candidate for president from the Vredi coalition, Arben Taravari, accompanied by his immediate family, exercised his right to vote at the polling station in OOU “Edinstvo-Bashkimi” in Gostivar. To a journalist’s question about the course of the election process and information about obstacles, he said that there are also processes being processed at the election headquarters.

I don’t think now is the time to say those irregularities. We are used to those pressures, buying votes for which there are already videos. However, this will be announced by our headquarters and all relevant institutions in the country and international representatives in Macedonia have already been notified, indicated the candidate for president, Arben Taravari.