The current president of the state and candidate for a second term, Stevo Pendarovski, voted today at polling station 2489 in the MZ Autokomanda in the municipality of Gazi Baba.

– The elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere, at least in the first few hours of the election day. I hope that they will end up like that, as it looks like a country that has been in democracy for three and a half decades. There is information that in some places in some municipalities in some electoral units there are attempts for an organized boycott, that is, for not accepting the second ballot for president. If that information is correct, I would like to condemn it in advance because I think it does not befit a democracy if the right to choose is restricted to the people who came to the polling station, who came to the polling station should decide of his own free will whether to vote on both elections or on one election, said Pendarovski after the vote.

For now, as he said, this is information that has not been confirmed.

Asked if he was optimistic after the results of the first election round, Pendarovski said that he was always optimistic.

Answering a journalist’s question, Pendarovski said that according to his estimation, there will be a 40 percent turnout in the second round.