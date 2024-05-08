Timcho Mutsunski from VMRO-DPMNE said that DUI is a loser in these elections, and that in addition to the fact that their boycott failed, they will also go into opposition.

Let me congratulate the entire Macedonian people, Macedonia will have a new president today. The boycott of DUI failed, they were defeated by the people, but today showed all the games of the government and that DUI wants a crisis. The good news is that DUI lost a double, the boycott failed and they are going into opposition. Today’s election day passed in a generally peaceful atmosphere, but we must note that irregularities were observed. Officials of the government made bribes and pressures, which showed the undemocratic character of the government and will be defeated. Justice must reach them. The second question is the origin of that money, which only proves that the outgoing government is one of the most criminal ever. Investigative authorities are yet to deal. Gratitude because today happened people, and it’s time for a new chapter, better days are coming.