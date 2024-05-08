The Macedonian people show capacity in key moments, it is important to elect a president and define the future composition of the Parliament, said the president of the ZNAM movement, Maxim Dimitrievski, after voting today in Kumanovo. He congratulated today’s day to the citizens and in advance to the one who will receive the citizen’s support. In a statement to the media, he said that it is important for democracy to win, for citizens to be united and to have dignified representatives who will be guided by the will of the people.

– First of all, I want to congratulate everyone on this day. I call on the Macedonian people to show their capacity, as many times before, to go to the polls en masse, to elect a president, to define the future composition of the parliament. As well as all the citizens of Macedonia, I wish success in advance to the one who will receive the public support, and for Macedonia, the most important thing is that the citizens should be united after these elections and have dignified representatives who will be guided by the will of the people, and not by personal or party aspect. I expect democracy to win today, Macedonia has known many times to decide in key moments, said Dimitrievski.

– According to the way the voting is going today, I think we have a calm day, and when you have a calm day, practice usually shows that there are big surprises. I expect the citizens to surprise today in the elections, said Dimitrievski.

Answering journalist’s questions that there is a silent boycott of DUI, he pointed out that the country needs political stability and the citizens are already determined. Dimitrievski said that he expects additional support for the third political force.

– Well, I honestly condemn boycotts, these are already seen scenarios that do not bring good to Macedonia, the most important thing is that Macedonia has political stability, we do not need additional destabilization at the political level. The people and the citizens have already been determined and no one can change their will, the fact is that new political options are being defined in these elections and I expect that today it will be confirmed with the additional support of the third political force, Dimitrievski said.