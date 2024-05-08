This morning together with my wife Mirlinda, we voted and I hope that everyone exercised the same right and obligation” – said this morning the vice-president of SDSM and the co-holder and candidate for MP in constituency 2 for SDSM and the Coalition for a European Future, Fatmir Bitici. in front of his polling station in Butel.

He added that the elections are one of the chances to strengthen democracy and reminded that after many years these were the first regular parliamentary elections in our country.

“We need stability, predictability and functionality of the entire state system. From tomorrow, regardless of which place and position, let’s continue to work together, accountable and statesmanlike, for the development of our Macedonia. And let’s go towards the common goal: full integration in the European Union. Let’s continue to nurture our diversity and build a society for all.” – said Bitici.