Musa Kusa was a Libyan intelligence officer and later one of the most active foreign ministers of the Gaddafi regime. He was a zealous defender until the last hour of all the policies of the system, but before Gaddafi fell he left it and later went into exile, portraying himself as a victim, but also a defender of the pro-Western values he fought against when he was in state office. In reality, he was neither respected by the Gaddafi regime and considered a mistake, nor was he considered a relevant fighter against what Gaddafi represented by Western nations. I am writing this because many from the government, who until the last hour defend the indefensible, need to see the example they are almost becoming, when they madly produce lies, speculations and impose wrong representations, writes Luke Galeski, member of the IC of VMRO- DPMNE and Director of the Communications Center of VMRO-DPMNE in an open letter to the public.

It is necessary for a person to be dignified even in defeat, but apparently these days the same people who are the cause of the people being dissatisfied have lost the little dignity they have left.The claim of the native Musa Kusa in the form of Bujar that VMRO-DPMNE has a chauvinistic slogan originates above all because of the different understanding and view of Macedonia. He sees the state that pays him as someone else’s fabric, pushing an ethnocentric agenda that we see ends in a million-dollar robbery, grossly abusing the fate of both Albanians and Macedonians. And we see Macedonia as our only piece of land, one and the same sky, which unites all the people who live in it. And practically, Macedonia is yours again, the mirror of his impotence to oppose the concept that goes beyond what DUI represented until now, a party that monopolized the topic, but also hijacked the freedom to talk about the rights of Albanians from a different non-political and purely civil aspect, much more important to them. Because, in the end, when the bills are settled, it doesn’t matter how much Artan or Bujar repeat EU, EU, but how much the people will be able to pay their bills and provide a decent living for their families.

And they will have to explain to the Albanians how it is possible for them to live on 200 denars a day, and Artan and Bujar on 2000 euros a day. And as far as producing the topic of division of the civil fabric and riding on the wave of Macedonians and Albanians, in western and eastern Macedonia, on the left and right banks of the Vardar in Skopje, although it sounds cliché, those words confirm the truth and this time that there is no yours and ours, there is no Sdsmov, Vmrov, there is only one Macedonia.And apart from the citizens, they also abused the trust of the partners of the state who think well of the country, because it is a system of values and a way of life, which we do not have and as this outgoing government has no intention of having and representing. The citizens also demand that. When the government says EU, it means a curtain with which it covers the shame of crime, when we say EU, we mean values for which we will fight with arguments and work.

As for the claims of the SDSM for the alleged return of the regime, for some epic battles and resistance of the SDSM, of which at the end are the memories of the protests for the protection of butterflies in Pestani, when today they are silent about Oncology, and then when they protested about the dog Idriz, when today they are silent about 14 people burned alive in the modular hospital in Tetovo, Venko is their visionary and the best choice in the 4th IE, and then they protested for little Tamara, and then when they celebrated the abolition of the broadcasting tax, and today when they keep silent about the double-digit inflation. And then when they said they were defending freedom, and today when they openly fight and settle accounts with the media and journalists… such hypocrisy hits them in the head every day.

Just as it is hypocrisy to talk about the regime, and so loudly, zealously, with delight and an expressive smile on his face like a comic book hero from Monty Python, Kovacevski applauded at the opening of the new building of the Old Theater. Just as artificial and unnatural is the imposed amnesia that DUI, today’s best partner of SDSM, was then in power during that period and are part of all the decisions on which they build that myth today. And in the end, attitudes about fighting against some regime, seven years later, are totally irrelevant, because the real and essential question is how to live today. The problem is that today 600 thousand people live on 150 denars a day, the system that was created to serve the people, serves a hundred people from the government.

And you don’t have the right to talk about freedom and democracy, because in the times when you talked the most about justice and law, then you stole the most and at the same time trampled on justice. Because you sowed the seeds of evil, and that in the moments when you tortured hundreds of people in courts, when you first brought them into custody and only then invented accusations, and when the main characters of the crime were unmasked, and the handcuffs of ordinary citizens called “here he comes” life”. And you satisfied your own vanity and fed the anger of everyone else when you harassed people with a million investigations that came to nothing, and then when you beat your chest that you were going to shut down VMRO, and your apologists recklessly fed your ego by gloating over other people’s misfortunes. Ask those people from the media who you harassed with investigations and accusations, whom you labeled and shamelessly stigmatized, and those who strongly supported you at the time, whether you made them truly happy or slightly ashamed of you.