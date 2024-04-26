Aramco, a Saudi government-majority-owned energy company, has been revealed as a sponsor for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Before last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA was on the verge of finalizing a sponsorship agreement with the Saudi tourism authority. However, this move sparked controversy given Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Despite initial discussions, no contract was signed with Visit Saudi. FIFA President Gianni Infantino downplayed the issue as a minor controversy and criticized what he saw as a “double standard” with Australia protesting the Visit Saudi deal while engaging in trade with Saudi Arabia in other sectors.

The partnership with Aramco further cements the ties between FIFA and the kingdom, which is slated to host the 2034 Men’s World Cup. The sponsorship deal is set to extend until 2027, covering both the 2026 Men’s World Cup and the 2027 Women’s tournament.

Infantino expressed his satisfaction with the new partnership, emphasizing that it will aid FIFA in successfully organizing its flagship tournaments over the next four years and enable enhanced support for its 211 member associations worldwide.

Aramco, in addition to its sponsorship in football, also supports various sports initiatives, including Formula One, where it holds a top-tier global partnership.