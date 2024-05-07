RAFAH, GAZA - MAY 07: Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives as a result of the Israeli attack mourn as they take bodies from the morgue of Al Merouani Field Hospital to be buried in Rafah, Gaza on May 07, 2024. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

At least 27 people, including six women and nine children, have died in Rafah since Monday evening, CNN has confirmed through hospital sources in the southern Gaza city.

Multiple videos from Rafah on Tuesday show intense Israeli military activity in the area, especially in eastern Rafah and in the area around the crossing into Egypt.

Five members of one family were killed when a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood was struck. In the same area, 10 people were killed in an airstrike on another house, including eight members of one family.

Reports said that the Israeli military targeted a house Tuesday in a neighborhood east of Rafah (al Geneina), where a number of people were killed and injured.

The reports said that the bodies of three children – aged four months, six and eight years old – were taken to the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, as were 17 people who had been injured. Later in the day, the body of a 35-year-old man was brought to the hospital, according to a CNN stringer in Rafah.

Israel began a military operation in Rafah late Monday evening, after saying the ceasefire proposal agreed to by Hamas was “far from” meeting Israel’s demands.