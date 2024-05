Sport

The president of FFM Sejdini is suspected of handing out a bribe in Kicevo in favor of a party in power!?

The president of FFM, Muamed Sejdini, is suspected of handing out a bribe in Kichevo, in favor of a party in power. Unofficially, the incident was reported to the police and the case is currently being investigated, “Republika” learns. More info coming soon.