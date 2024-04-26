Elementary and high school students will be on spring break from Monday, April 29, through May 6, 2024, which was introduced this school year.

For the first time, there is a change in the teaching calendar, so that 2023/2024 will end on June 17 for elementary school students, and for high school students, as in previous years, on June 10.

Schools will not be open on May 8 (Wednesday) when the second round of the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections 2024 will be held.

The day before, Tuesday May 7, those schools where the voting will be organized tomorrow will have reduced hours and working hours until 11:00.

As informed by the Ministry of Education and Science, the teaching of the two days that are non-working due to the elections will be done on working days with a longer stay of the students in the schools in order to realize additional classes.

Skopje students have to make up for the missed lessons on November 30, 2023, when the Council of Ministers of the OSCE was organized in the capital.

For the planning and organization of the additional classes, the Ministry of Education tasked the principals of the schools.