The results of the first round of the presidential elections give a clear picture in which direction the parliamentary elections will move on May 8.



Yesterday, the parties from both the Macedonian and the Albanian bloc had their own clear votes, and the figures will move within that limit in the parliamentary elections as well. What can be expected is a slightly higher turnout because parliamentary elections traditionally attract more voters than presidential elections. When you look at the numbers compared to the last few elections, two things are clear. This is by far the best result of VMRO-DPMNE from the position of the opposition and by far the worst result ever of SDSM.