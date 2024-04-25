We are continuing with the campaign for the parliamentary and presidential elections, today the two campaigns are coming together again. We continue here from Strumica where we are planning big projects after the formation of a government led by VMRO-DPMNE.

I invite all citizens to read our Platform 1198 program, where we offer solutions for the biggest problems of citizens, primarily in the area of the rule of law and the establishment of a functional system of the rule of law and the rule of law. Furthermore, economic development, solutions for the situation in education and health, support for pensioners, but also for the youngest through the “Buy a house” project and numerous other projects that we have in the Platform 1198, pointed out in Strumica the holder of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The support we received yesterday is a huge privilege for us, we believe that the result achieved yesterday by Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE is an obligation in the next two weeks to meet even more intensively with everyone who wants to meet with us, yes explain our concept and vision and ask for support.

I expect on May 8 there will be a convincing victory for Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and the most deputies for VMRO-DPMNE who will enable a stable government that will not be blackmailed by anyone and who will enable both SDSM and the political party DUI to go into opposition. .