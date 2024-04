You can’t take anyone’s vote, the citizens can give you a vote, VMRO-DPMNE spokeswoman Marija Miteva explained to DUI minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, who was calculating how many other parties would take votes from VMRO-DPMNE in the second round.

You need to make a difference to get a vote. You must forget that already, and you must learn that the citizens vote for the one they want. Your rhetoric of taking votes ends – Miteva explained to Bekteshi.