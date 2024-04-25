It smells like change; the wave has started and there’s no stopping it. What I said when I came here last week has come true. The people do not want to be under the yoke of 100 people from DUI with a state at the service of Ali Ahmeti,” said Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE, at today’s rally in Struga within the framework of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mickoski said that the people are stronger than any scenario of the SDSM and DUI government and thanked the citizens for their support and victory. President Mickoski warned SDSM and Kovacevski not to be surprised by what has happened to them. He said, “Let them not be surprised; I will answer them. The people have befallen them.”



“Let them not be surprised at what has befallen them. I will give them an answer. The people have found them,” said Mickoski.

Mickoski added that yesterday’s result is an answer to the betrayals, affairs, crime, and humiliation of Macedonia and its citizens by the SDSM and DUI government. “What has not happened in these years? Rackets, scandals, affairs, sorrows, burning hospitals, overturned buses, collapse in the COVID crisis, grief from the patients of Oncology, for which there is no responsibility. All that is the way this government rules. The answer arrived yesterday. Double victory in Struga against Stevo Pendarovski and SDSM,” Mickoski emphasized.

He also stated that VMRO-DPMNE has a plan and program, Platform 1198, with which it will transform Macedonia moving forward. He says that the work is not yet finished, and the final will follow on May 8, where the citizens should give a red card to the government.