The director of PE State Roads from DUI Ejup Rustemi concluded a contract for a tender with a company from Celopeci from Kicevo for cutting grass, pruning branches and cutting trees in a road belt for the amount of over 2 million euros, revealed Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV Alfa, stressing that this is a blatant example of crime and corruption.

That is, 120 million denars without VAT, and VAT in the amount of 21 million and 600 thousand denars. So in total somewhere around 140 million denars or somewhere around 240 thousand Euros for the contract in conditions where the education minister from the political party of DUI says that they cannot print textbooks for all students because there is no money, said Nikoloski.

Vice President Nikoloski emphasized that it is necessary to explain how this agreement was reached in general and whether at the moment the priority for Macedonia is the cutting of branches and bushes, as well as whether the most expensive lawnmowers in Europe live exactly in Macedonia, so in two years they will take even 2 million and 400 thousand euros.

This is a blatant example of crime and corruption that is happening in Macedonia. and I know that it hurts them a lot when we attack crime and corruption, says Nikoloski.

I expect the authorities to answer these key questions both in terms of the procedure and in terms of whether this is the biggest priority spending of money at the moment and in terms of whether the most expensive cutters of grass and belt branches live in Macedonia, he pointed out.