Macedonia intends to send Ukraine 12 Russian-made Mi-24 military helicopters, which Skopje acquired from Ukraine in 2001. Four helicopters underwent NATO modernization.

As the Moscow-based Kommersant writes, Macedonia has already sent four Su-24 aircraft and several T-72 tanks to Ukraine, which it also purchased from Ukraine at one time. The Macedonian government should soon discuss the donation of helicopters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously spoke with Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and thanked him for the help.

On the other hand, a response came from the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, who believes that this move is a big mistake.

We will consider such a decision a big mistake of the Macedonian government, said Zakharova.

The authorities in Skopje say that “Macedonia is a sovereign country that can make decisions independently.”

Croatia’s Jutarnji List, one of the media from the region that reports Zakharova’s statement, assesses that “Zakharova is furious with the Macedonians“.