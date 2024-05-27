President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met with the ambassadors of Ukraine Larissa Dir, Switzerland – Veronic Ulman and the European Union – David Geer.

The focus of the meeting was to prepare for the upcoming Ukraine summit in Switzerland, which begins on June 15th. Siljanovska had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky and confirmed her participation at the conference.

During the meeting President Siljanovska reiterated that Macedonia supports Ukraine in the unprovoked Russian aggression and called for full respect of Ukrainian territorial integrity.