A donation of 76 motor vehicles from the Kingdom of Norway will be handed over to the ‘Ilinden’ barracks in Skopje today.

The seventy-six motor vehicles, comprising thirty-six light infantry motor vehicles of the Mercedes Benz-290GD, Multi 2 type, and forty cargo motor vehicles Scania-P3 trucks, represent the latest in a series of projects under the ongoing excellent cooperation in defense between the Republic of Macedonia and the Kingdom of Norway, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The event will feature addresses from Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska, Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Macedonia Christine Melsom, and Brigadier General Andres Jernberg, Commander of Logistics of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Norway.

The official handover ceremony will be attended by leadership from the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, as well as generals in the Army and unit commanders