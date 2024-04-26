Almost all of the doctor’s offices on the second floor, hospital rooms on the first floor, the Department of Accounting, and the corridors on the ground floor, along with the waiting room next to the ENT clinic and part of the basement rooms, were flooded. The extent of the damage will be further determined, as stated by Danil Petrovski, the medical director of the Toxicology Clinic, following the flood that occurred last night.

He mentioned that the flood occurred at one o’clock in the morning. Clinic employees had previously reported that a heating pipe burst, resulting in flooding throughout the facility. They noted that the premises were flooded for more than two hours and highlighted the issue that the Clinic is not insured.

The Ministry of Health confirmed to MIA that a heating pipe had indeed burst last night and that the problem was promptly repaired. On Monday, Clinic doctors warned of challenges in their work, identifying the main problem as the re-equipping of the laboratory. They requested the employment of two laboratory workers and one paramedic to ensure its functioning. However, they faced resistance and non-cooperation from the newly appointed organizational director, who insisted that all 18 people previously hired on work contracts, whose contracts had expired, be rehired.

The Minister of Health, Ilir Demiri, announced the dismissal of the medical director of the Toxicology Clinic, Danil Petrovski, while stating that no violations of the law were found regarding the economic director’s work.