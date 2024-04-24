The driver of Sadula Duraku was caught filling the ballot boxes, accused Orhan Murtezani from “Vredi” today, who spoke today in a statement to the media about the suspicions of abuse in polling station 1112/1 in Lipkovo. Duraku, who is the holder of a DUI list in IE1, although he is a former minister and a long-time official of the Albanian party, the Macedonian public remembers him as the man who in the summer of 2001, together with two other members of the NLA, turned the water supply valve from Lake Lipkovo, after which the populated areas of the Kumanovo region did not have water for several weeks. Because of that case, he got the nickname Commander Ventili.