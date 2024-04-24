During the past seven years, together with the citizens, we restored democracy in the country. That’s why I believe that the citizens have confidence in the electoral process and will show it with the number of their votes. This was emphasized today by the leader of the SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, in a statement to the media, after voting for the president of the country. According to the president of the SDSM, the options are whether we will choose to return to the past, which we want to forget, or we will choose progress and a brighter future. To a journalist’s question, what are SDSM’s expectations, Kovacevski answered that their expectations are that the citizens will show that they are for a European future.