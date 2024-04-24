The candidate for president of the coalition “European Front” led by DUI Bujar Osmani voted today in the polling station in “Adem Jashari” OU in Chair Municipality.

I wish the elections today to be free, fair and democratic. Citizens should have the opportunity to vote en masse. To vote according to their conviction, but to vote with a goal and hope for better days for our country in the big European family, said Osmani after the vote.

According to him, these elections are not ordinary but, as he said, they are decisive elections regarding the future of the country.