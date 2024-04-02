– On Wednesday, Minister Bujar Osmani will travel to Brussels to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries.
In addition to discussing the Alliance’s priorities leading up to the July NATO Summit in Washington, the discussion will center on the 75th anniversary of NATO.
According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry, “Ministers will also discuss current security challenges, Allied support to Ukraine, as well as strengthening deterrence and defense of the NATO Alliance.”
Comments are closed for this post.