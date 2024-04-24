Make the right choice, compare not just programs, compare what was happening. I was in the Parliament, and the current president was the president, and I think you can make a decision very easily, said Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the candidate for president of the state supported by the Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE, to the voters, after exercising her right to vote for the presidential elections at polling station 2866 in OU “Kole Nedelkovski” in Skopje. She wished success to everyone, but added that the system is strange and that we are a rare country in which in the second round of the presidential elections there is an electoral threshold of even 40 percent in a parliamentary system.