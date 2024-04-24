The turnout in the first round of the presidential elections until 5:00 p.m. this afternoon is 44.18 percent, according to data from the State Election Commission (SEC) from 1788 polling stations.

Out of a total of 899,977 registered voters, 397,612 voters cast their votes at these polling stations, accounting for 44.18 percent, SEC President Aleksandar Dashtevski informed at a press conference.

In the first round of the last presidential elections in 2019, 568,110 voters, or 34.52% of the total number of registered voters, had voted by 5 p.m.

By municipalities, today the highest turnout is 67.19 percent in Novaci, and the lowest in Plasnica at 15.5 percent.

So far, 308 objections for the protection of personal voting rights have been submitted to the SEC, of which 75 have been accepted, allowing the voters to exercise their right to vote, 25 have been rejected as irregular, 38 have been dismissed, and the rest are being processed.