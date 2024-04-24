This afternoon, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it had recorded five cases of voters taking photos of the ballot in Radovish, Skopje, Ohrid, and Berovo during today’s election day. Previously, the Ministry of the Interior had informed about two additional cases, including electoral material left on cars, painted graffiti at two locations, and the discovery of a detonated smoke bomb at one polling station. A.I. (48) from Ohrid took a photo of the ballot at polling station number 1271 in Ohrid. He is detained at the police station, and after documenting the case, an appropriate report will be submitted. Previously, the spokesman of the Ministry of the Interior, Toni Angelovski, informed that the Ministry of the Interior did not register any serious disturbances of public order and peace during the voting, which, as he said, generally takes place calmly, without problems.

During the press conference, in addition to the five cases of taking pictures of ballots announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs this afternoon, Angelovski informed about two more incidents of taking pictures of ballots, one in Shtip and one in Skopje. In the village of Buchim, Radoviško, on the other hand, the president of the election board reported that a person showed the ballot to an observer.

The spokesman of the Ministry of the Interior also announced that in the area of the Chair municipality in Skopje, leaflets were left on parked vehicles in connection with the election process, and graffiti was observed in two locations in Skopje. As he pointed out, the Ministry of the Interior appeals to citizens and participants in the elections and in the rest of the voting on this election day to refrain from incidents. If any violation of the election process is noticed, citizens should immediately inform the police at the numbers 192 and 112 or report to the nearest police station.