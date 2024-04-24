In Gostivar, across the street from the entrance to the primary school Gotse Delchev, where voting takes place, there is an improvised garage, unmarked, but as our interlocutors claim, it is a mini-headquarters of a political party from the Albanian bloc. In Saraj, as sources tell Republika, there are people from a political party from the Albanian bloc in front of the schools who are putting pressure on the voters. The situation was the same in Rasce.



In Kumanovo, in several places, there were problems with devices and the press. Voting has not started in polling station 1100 due to problems with the UBIG 1100 device. In 1090, there is no seal. According to the information obtained by Republika, voting did not start on time in polling station 1075, where a new UBIG device was delivered that did not work, after which a record was made. The MEC was notified, who gave a verbal order to vote, and the voting began. Then the MEC ordered in writing to stop the voting, and now we are waiting for directions from the SEC. There was no seal in polling station 1135, and they received oral instructions from OIL to continue voting and after voting to put a seal. There, according to Republika sources, the delivery of materials and echos is disputed because a member of one of the political parties did not sign. It is a polling station in Kumanovo.