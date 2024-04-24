The turnout in the presidential elections until 3 p.m., according to the data on the portal of the State Election Commission (SEC), is 35.26%, which represents an increase of 6.37% compared to the 2019 elections. So far, 534,988 people have voted.

The municipality of Novaci has the highest turnout at 57.69%, and in absolute numbers, the most people voted at the Airport polling station – 29,852.

By the way, earlier in the day, the turnout by 1 p.m. was 24.82%, and by 11 a.m., the turnout was 12.78%.