After visiting two polling stations this morning, the representative of the international election observation mission ODIHR assessed that the beginning is good, but they will have a full assessment of how the election process is going after they collect the data from polling stations all over the country at the end of the day. He announced that today they have more than 200 observers spread across all regions of the country, as well as long-term observers who have been here since the opening of the mission at the end of March. He pointed out that they are observing the elections in Macedonia, evaluating them according to international obligations and domestic legislation.

We collectively evaluate the entire election process, from the legislative framework to the actual conduct of the elections, including campaign financing and, of course, the role of the media. Tomorrow we will present our initial results, we will hold a press conference, you are all welcome to join us there and there will be an opportunity for journalistic questions after a short statement that I will give as well as our partners from the Council of Europe – said Stirk.