229,473 citizens exercised their right to vote by 11 am. According to the section of the SEC, after processing 98.98 percent of the polling stations, the turnout at 11 am is 12.78 percent.

In Demir Kapija the turnout is 23.99%, in Gradsko the turnout is 20.67%.

Today, Macedonia is voting for a new president of Macedonia. It is chosen between 7 candidates. If no one wins more than 51 percent of the total number of voters, the vote will be held again on May 8. The two candidates who won the most votes in the first round enter the second round. The total number of voters in the electoral roll is 1,814,317