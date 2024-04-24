Choices! Elections are a time when the expression of citizens’ will begins to be measured. When citizens vote, they give or take away confidence in a certain political option to govern them and Macedonia. It is a rational and social act of choice. Voting is a demonstration and proof of the maturity of democracy. This year, in the presidential and parliamentary elections, it is clear that the people’s leaders will be voted for (president of the state and representatives in the highest legislative house – the Assembly of Macedonia). There will be a vote for managers of social and state affairs – writes Sotir Kostovski for Nova Macedonia.