About 70,000 citizens exercised their right to vote by 9 am this morning. According to SEC data, a little more than 4 percent of the 1,814,317 registered voters came out by 9 am.

Demir Kapija, Kriva Palanka and Krushevo are the places where the turnout is over 8 percent. Bogovinje, Studenicani, Vrapcishte, Arachinovo Zhechino, Plasnica, Lipkovo, Shuto Orizari, Debar, Centar Župa are all places where the turnout is below 2 percent.

These are data after processing 95 percent of polling stations.

In the last elections in 2019, a total of 80,569 citizens, i.e. 6.05 percent, voted by 10:00 a.m. in the first round of the presidential elections. The turnout in these elections at the beginning of voting day is higher compared to the turnout 5 years ago