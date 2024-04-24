Voting for the presidential elections in the 14 penitentiaries across the country has been proceeding smoothly, the State Election Commission announced. Today, 2,569 voters will be able to exercise their right to vote in 31 polling stations in the Detention Centers for Persons (DCP) where they registered to vote, and whose applications have been accepted by the State Election Commission.

The right to vote in the only center for internally displaced persons will be exercised by two voters who identify themselves as internally displaced. Throughout the day, the election boards in the Republic of North Macedonia will conduct the voting of persons who are sick or infirm, and have submitted notifications with appropriate documentation to the municipal election commissions. A total of 6,935 citizens who registered as sick or infirm will exercise their right to vote in their homes.

Today, 534 voters who are placed in 20 centers for out-of-family care will have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in the center where they are placed.

A total of 1,814,317 voters are registered with the right to vote in the Electoral List for the Presidential Elections.

The SEC informs that there is strong interest in observing these elections by domestic, foreign, and international organizations and media.

The SEC has so far issued observation accreditation to 342 domestic, 517 foreign and international observers, 51 translators, and 32 foreign journalists.

All citizens can also visit the website of the SEC, as well as the pages of the social networks Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, as well as the YouTube channel, where they will be able to find timely and accurate information related to the elections.