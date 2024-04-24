“The security situation is stable, and there are no disturbances in the electoral process,” stated Pance Toshkovski, the Technical Minister of Internal Affairs, today.

After the voting at “Johan Heinrich Pestalozzi” OOU in the municipality of Centar, when asked about the staffing of the Ministry of the Interior by a journalist, he emphasized that both qualitatively and quantitatively, the numbers meet the necessary standards.

“All departments for internal affairs are adequately covered in terms of technical and human resources. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is operating according to the plan and operational action, which is determined within the framework of the Operational Headquarters. Everything is progressing as it should,” underscored Toškovski.

He expressed hope that the election day will proceed in the best order.