Boban Stefkovski, the Mayor of Gazi Baba, is facing threats from people whose unlawful build was destroyed recently.

The municipality ordered the demolition of a partially finished build near Indzikovo, that was built on publicly ownd land. After the demolition was finished, on Monday two persons came to the municipal building to wait for Stefkovski, apparently planning to attack him.

According to Kurir.mk, Stefkovski was receiving threats during the demolition procedure.