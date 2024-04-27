The government should go into opposition with SDSM and DUI, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s rally in Negotino. Mickoski pointed out that today SDSM has turned into an ordinary DUI scumbag, so what is happening to them is not a coincidence. He added that there is information that DUI gangs are going around the citizens. He again called for unification.

I call on everyone, SDSM supporters, those who stayed at home, to all come out against this government. We will not betray your trust, support is needed for Macedonia – said Mickoski.