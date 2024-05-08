SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski acknowledged defeat and congratulated to the President-elect Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and to VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, who will be the next Prime Minister.

I congratulate to our political opponent VMRO-DPMNE on their electoral victory and to their leader Hristijan Mickoski. I wish that the next Parliament has a successful mandate in the interest of the Macedonian citizens and country. I congratulate Gordana Siljanvoska – Davkova on being elected President of the Republic and I hope that she will carry out her office in accordance with the Constitution and the Euro-Atlantic orientation of the country. SDSM again, for the hundreth time, showed that we are protectors of the state. It would have been easy for us to demotivate our voters, after the false attacks from VMRO-DPMNE, to boycott the elections, but we did not fall in that trap. The results are disappointing. SDSM was inflicted a serious blow, not only from the citizens, but from our own voters and supporters, Kovacevski said.

Kovacevski announced that the party will quickly hold internal elections, at all levels, from the local branches up to the top leadership position, following a detailed analysis of the result. “We will need to look deep for the reason of this defeat. I and the party leadership, and all elected and appointed officials at the central and local level bear responsibility. SDSM will have to look deep inside and determine our weaknesses in the past four years, possibly in the past seven years, and what is it that we must do to renew and regain the citizens’ trust”.