VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski said that the outcome of the dual elections is clear, and that VMRO has achieved a major victory over SDSM.

It’s a victory of historic proportions. The census in the presidential elections was reached despite the boycott attempt from DUI and other parties, who tried to leave a NATO member state without a supreme commander. Those who were involved in irregularities will be held accountable, and the Interior Ministry will respond, Misajlovski said.