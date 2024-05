An updated projection by the State Electoral Commission, with 62 percent of the votes counted, shows Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova leading Stevo Pendarovski with 64 percent of the vote against 29.5 percent.

Siljanovska has over 320,000 votes while Pendarovski is at 148,500 votes. The ratio holds steady and could actually over-represent Pendarovski’s votes.