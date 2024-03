VMRO-DPMNE is holding a conference in which Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova is expected to be formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate.

Round tables are taking place at the Skopje Philharmonic hall, in which top party officials will announce the positions for the coming elections, before the remarks from Siljanovska and VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski.

You can follow the conference live.

http://